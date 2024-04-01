Short Interest in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Decreases By 15.1%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the February 29th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BORUF remained flat at $3.56 during midday trading on Monday. 18 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $6.32.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

