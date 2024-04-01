Short Interest in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Decreases By 15.1%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the February 29th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.0 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BORUF remained flat at $3.56 during midday trading on Monday. 18 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $6.32.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile
