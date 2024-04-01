Short Interest in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Increases By 28.0%

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,700 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 29th total of 227,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Insider Activity at Carriage Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carriage Services

In other news, EVP Steven D. Metzger sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $35,505.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Steven D. Metzger sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $35,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $168,155.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,664.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,372 shares of company stock valued at $369,521 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 210.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $400.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.93%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Articles

