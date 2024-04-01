Short Interest in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Expands By 28.8%

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,600 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the February 29th total of 317,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

CPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of CPK traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.70. 8,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $83.79 and a twelve month high of $132.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.01.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $185.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 49.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 308.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

