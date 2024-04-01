Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Expands By 15.0%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

China Vanke Stock Up 46.4 %

Shares of CHVKY stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. China Vanke has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74.

Get China Vanke alerts:

China Vanke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.