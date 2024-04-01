Short Interest in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Drops By 6.1%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the February 29th total of 24,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.05.

In other news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $8,997,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,620 shares of company stock worth $24,963,509 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at $897,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 905,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CLSK opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. Equities analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

