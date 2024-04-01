Short Interest in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Increases By 27.8%

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the February 29th total of 845,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 206,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $187,149.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,991,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,147,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $187,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,991,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,147,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elias Sabo bought 30,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $663,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 615,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,603,632.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 75,123 shares of company stock worth $1,684,632 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.2% in the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Compass Diversified by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CODI stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,185. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $566.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.07 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Diversified presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

