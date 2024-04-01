Short Interest in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Decreases By 20.8%

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the February 29th total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Down 6.7 %

EBS traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 723,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.63 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 72.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post -13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 328,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 93,301 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

See Also

