Short Interest in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Expands By 28.0%

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 29th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNWB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered First Northwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.69. 2,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The company has a market cap of $148.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $11.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.81%. Research analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Northwest Bancorp

In related news, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,099 shares of company stock valued at $33,020 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 21.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

