Short Interest in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Declines By 6.5%

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 4,480,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 758,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.
In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 1.7% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 644,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,711,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 10.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,514,000 after acquiring an additional 40,363 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Five Below by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,317,000 after acquiring an additional 159,844 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of FIVE opened at $182.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.47.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
