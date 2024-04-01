Short Interest in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Increases By 27.2%

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the February 29th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 306,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE HI traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 86,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,887. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $773.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.40 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 18.39%. Analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.53%.

HI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. CL King started coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

In related news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $401,644.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,536.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.94 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 133,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $401,644.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,536.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HI. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

