Short Interest in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Expands By 28.9%

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the February 29th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Honda Motor Trading Down 1.4 %
HMC stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,179. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.71.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.68 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honda Motor
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
Featured Stories
