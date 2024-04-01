Short Interest in HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) Rises By 27.5%

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,200 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the February 29th total of 263,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 508,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

HUB Cyber Security Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.83. 220,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,512. HUB Cyber Security has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in HUB Cyber Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security during the first quarter worth $72,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in HUB Cyber Security during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in HUB Cyber Security in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUB Cyber Security

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

