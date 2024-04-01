Short Interest in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Expands By 25.3%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the February 29th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PDP traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.20. 18,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.74.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

