Short Interest in Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Decreases By 21.1%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the February 29th total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

OTCMKTS:IVSBF traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82. Investor AB has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $26.60.

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

