Short Interest in Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Decreases By 21.1%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the February 29th total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.
Investor AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:IVSBF traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82. Investor AB has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $26.60.
Investor AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Investor AB (publ)
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.