Short Interest in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Drops By 18.4%

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,700 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the February 29th total of 232,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Manitex International Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,831. Manitex International has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $133.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. Manitex International had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Manitex International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Manitex International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

