Short Interest in Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Drops By 21.3%

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,986,300 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the February 29th total of 2,525,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19,863.0 days.

Nihon M&A Center Price Performance

Shares of Nihon M&A Center stock remained flat at $6.47 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. Nihon M&A Center has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $8.23.

About Nihon M&A Center

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers M&A support services, such as reorganization, capital policies, and MBO for small and medium-sized enterprises. Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

