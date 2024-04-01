Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Drops By 17.9%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
NIM traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,261. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $9.74.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
