Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Drops By 17.9%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

NIM traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,261. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $9.74.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the first quarter valued at $434,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 35,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

