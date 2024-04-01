Short Interest in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVMZ) Expands By 23.7%

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the February 29th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PAVmed stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 335,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

PAVmed Stock Up 28.2 %

Shares of PAVMZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. 2,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,503. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. PAVmed has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.27.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

