Short Interest in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Drops By 17.5%

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 29th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 458,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulmonx

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,371,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,371,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $28,058.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,032 shares of company stock valued at $603,390. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,347,000 after purchasing an additional 42,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 140,119 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 44,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LUNG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.10. 128,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. Pulmonx has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $14.84.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 88.60%. The company had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pulmonx from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on LUNG

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.