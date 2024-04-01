Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Rises By 26.4%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the February 29th total of 59,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Pyxis Tankers Trading Up 0.4 %

PXS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,049. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.04. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $6.13.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Tankers

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pyxis Tankers by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Pyxis Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pyxis Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pyxis Tankers by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 56.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

