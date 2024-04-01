Short Interest in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Expands By 26.2%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,270,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the February 29th total of 8,140,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

CXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $728,418.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,745,801.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $728,418.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,801.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $124,983.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $970,614.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 195,682 shares of company stock worth $2,476,123 over the last ninety days. 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

CXM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.18. 3,870,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,400. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. Sprinklr has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $17.14.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

