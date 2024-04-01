Short Interest in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Rises By 26.9%

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The European Equity Fund Price Performance

EEA traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $8.93. 5,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,153. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38. The European Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $9.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The European Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEA. UBS Group AG grew its position in The European Equity Fund by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 44,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

