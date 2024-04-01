Short Interest in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Increases By 28.2%

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the February 29th total of 216,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

First Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of First Bancshares stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $25.61. 63,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $32.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $799.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FBMS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Bancshares by 100.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 759.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 26.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.