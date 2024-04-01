Short Interest in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Expands By 25.0%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, CEO Ronny Yakov purchased 784,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $603,843.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,409,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,469.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ronny Yakov acquired 784,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $603,843.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,409,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,469.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick G. Smith acquired 392,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $301,921.62. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 642,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,055.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The OLB Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The OLB Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The OLB Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The OLB Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of The OLB Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

OLB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,879. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. The OLB Group has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.17.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

