Short Interest in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Rises By 22.4%

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,080,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the February 29th total of 12,320,000 shares. Currently, 18.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

REAL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 323,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,848. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a market cap of $407.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.98. RealReal has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RealReal will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Miller sold 21,060 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $82,344.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at $627,523.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,312,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,226,955.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.34% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 550.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.75 price objective (down previously from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

