Short Interest in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Drops By 17.3%

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:TCI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.25. 1,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $43.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCI. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 96.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,822.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 104.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.