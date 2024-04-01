Siacoin (SC) One Day Volume Hits $23.71 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $544.06 million and $23.71 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,407.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.77 or 0.00926079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00142746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00046715 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00052017 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00177307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.08 or 0.00136986 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000576 BTC.

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,808,195,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,783,011,289 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

