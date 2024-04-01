SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.00

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 386946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

SIGA Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $631.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.94.

SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is an increase from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SIGA Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,242,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after acquiring an additional 39,220 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 56,686 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,274,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 343,599 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 595,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

