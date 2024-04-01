SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.00

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 386946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.
SIGA Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $631.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.94.
SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is an increase from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45.
About SIGA Technologies
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
