Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 4,081 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.32. 18,455,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,629,091. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.13. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $42.64.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

