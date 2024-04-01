Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 660 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Snowflake by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.3 %

SNOW traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,520,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,064,103. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.43. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 0.91. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $135.26 and a one year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

