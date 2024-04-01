Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,598,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,364,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

