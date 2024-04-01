Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOO traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $479.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,813,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,399. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.90.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.