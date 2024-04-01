Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $6.59 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,718,427,000 after acquiring an additional 866,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,185,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,449 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,183,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,030,327,000 after acquiring an additional 502,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,100,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,009,789,000 after acquiring an additional 134,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.47 on Monday, hitting $248.25. 586,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00. The stock has a market cap of $183.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.01 and a 200 day moving average of $230.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

