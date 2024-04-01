Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $661,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 136.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,733 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,097. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

