Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 111.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,122 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCS. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 106,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 456,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 31,032 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCS traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 174,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,191. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.