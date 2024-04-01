Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Invests $520,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 76,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,248. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.