Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises about 1.0% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after acquiring an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,744,000 after acquiring an additional 344,430 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $573.14. 281,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,891. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.36 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.74.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

