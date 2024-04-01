Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 27,842 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,842 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.29% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $34,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.17. The stock had a trading volume of 263,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,027. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.05. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

