Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,035,000 after acquiring an additional 95,472,622 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 988,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,571,000 after buying an additional 230,044 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,015,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,452,000 after buying an additional 138,941 shares during the last quarter.

ICF traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $57.70. The company had a trading volume of 134,704 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

