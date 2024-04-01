Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the February 29th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Trading Down 1.5 %

Silver Tiger Metals stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.26.

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

