Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the February 29th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Trading Down 1.5 %
Silver Tiger Metals stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.26.
Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Silver Tiger Metals
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2021, 3 Stocks Leading the Way
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- This Underrated Natural Gas Stock Could Rally Double-Digits Soon
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Walt Disney’s Proxy Tug of War Pulls Shares to 52-Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Tiger Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Tiger Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.