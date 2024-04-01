Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,517 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,846,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $22,711,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $19,158,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,393,000 after purchasing an additional 764,306 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,523,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,391,000 after purchasing an additional 746,409 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $28.86. 276,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,016. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $29.05. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

