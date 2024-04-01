Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,042 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 104,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 128,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 87,396 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.42. 163,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,882. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

