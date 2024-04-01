Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,371 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.51.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

