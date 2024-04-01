Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

AVUS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,529. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.53 and its 200-day moving average is $79.62.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

