Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $3.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,629,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,292,932. The company has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of -51.54, a P/E/G ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.78 and a 200-day moving average of $209.59.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

