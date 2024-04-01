Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,090,972 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

