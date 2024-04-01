Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $928,000 Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,272 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,551,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $925,121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,567,785 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $910,361,000 after acquiring an additional 956,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,035,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $745,525,000 after buying an additional 1,570,978 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,399,480 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $631,228,000 after buying an additional 4,731,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $361,616,000 after buying an additional 1,254,531 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

GOLD stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,924,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,379,689. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

