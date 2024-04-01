Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,434 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGV. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of MGV stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $118.93. The stock had a trading volume of 91,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,209. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average of $107.92. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $119.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

