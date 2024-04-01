Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,554 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after buying an additional 165,266 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,086. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

