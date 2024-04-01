Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236,064 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,654,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average is $80.81. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.